Keota man charged after allegedly abusing his wife held on $2 million bond

KEOTA, Iowa (KWWL) - One man is facing several charges including kidnapping in Washington County after he allegedly beat his wife earlier this month. An investigation shows between Oct. 5 and Oct. 15, 2022, Christopher Wulf repeatedly abused his wife.
Wulf used a gun several times to force his wife into a large machine shed on their property. The Washington County Attorney said the shed is where "more severe beatings took place for hours at a time."
Wulf's wife managed to call 911 on Oct. 15 leading to Wulf's arrest on Oct. 17. He was charged with Willful Injury and Domestic Abuse Assault with Intent to Cause Serious Injury.
Today, the Washington County Attorney's Office filed more charges including First Degree Kidnapping, Domestic Abuse Assault Strangulation and Domestic Abuse Assault with a Dangerous Weapon.
Kidnapping in the First Degree is punishable by a mandatory life in prison sentence. Wulf's bond is set at $2 million cash only.