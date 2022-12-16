Keokuk County Emergency Manager Coordinator arrested on theft charges

SIGOURNEY, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Keokuk County Emergency Management Coordinator was arrested this week for theft.
66-year-old Larry Gene Smith was arrested on second-degree theft charges following an investigation by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI.)
The state conducted an audit of the Keokuk County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) in February. During the audit, it was determined that Smith was authorized to purchase a 2018 Chevy Silverado for the EMA.
On September 5, 2018, Smith traded in the agency's 2006 F-350 for $800 to a Fleet Dealership. On the same day, Smith purchased the F-350 from the Fleet Dealership for his personal use and ownership for $800.
The vehicle was estimated to be valued between $6,600 and $14,400 based on NADA and Kelly Blue Book estimates.
The State Auditor's Office said that because the trade-in amount received was less than what the vehicle was worth, the EMA incurred additional costs.
The State Auditor's Office released its findings to the Iowa Attorney General's Office, the Keokuk County Attorney's Office, the Keokuk County Sheriff's Office, and the Iowa DCI.
Due to potential conflict of interest, Keokuk County Attorney Amber Thompson referred the case to other agencies, including the DCI, for additional investigation.
On December 14, Smith submitted a letter of resignation from his position as the Keokuk County Emergency Management Coordinator.