 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Justice Amy Coney Barrett denies attempt to block Biden student loan forgiveness plan from taking effect

  • Updated
  • 0
Justice Amy Coney Barrett denies attempt to block Biden student loan forgiveness plan from taking effect

Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett rejected a challenge to the Biden administration's student loan forgiveness program on October 20.

 Erin Schaff/Pool/Getty Images

Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett rejected a challenge to the Biden administration's student loan forgiveness program on Thursday, declining to take up an appeal brought by a Wisconsin taxpayers group.

The order is a win for Biden for now, though there are other challenges in the pipeline making their way up to the high court.

Loan cancellations could begin on Sunday.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.