Jury selection begins for teenager charged in Starts Right Here shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- The trial is underway for a teenager accused of killing two students at a Des Moines educational center shooting earlier this year.
18-year-old Preston Walls is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder and criminal gang participation. Jury selection began on Monday.
Walls is accused of killing an 18-year-old and a 16-year-old in the January shooting at Starts Right Here in Des Moines.
The founder and CEO of the program, Will Keeps, was also shot and seriously injured in the shooting. Keeps was released from the hospital nearly a week after the shooting.
Police say that Walls took off in a car driven by 19-year-old Bravon Tukes. Tukes claims that he didn't know what Walls' plans were.
Tukes is also charged with two counts of murder, attempted murder and criminal gang participation. His trial is set to begin in October.