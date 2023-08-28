Jury finds northeast man guilty of strangling, killing man in Allamakee County

WAUKON, Iowa (KWWL) - A northeast Iowa jury found a man accused of strangling an 83-year-old man to death in Allamakee County guilty.
Authorities charged 67-year-old Andrew Raymond Karvel with first-degree murder for the death of 83-year-old Daniel Lundy.
On May 9, 2022, authorities responded to a medical call at a home in the 600 block of South 2nd Street in Lansing for a report of an elderly man who was not breathing. First responders found Lundy dead. Police say Karvel strangled Lundy to death.
Law enforcement arrested Karvel in August 2022.
His trial started on August 16, and an Allamakee County jury convicted him of second-degree murder last week. He is scheduled to be sentenced on October 23.