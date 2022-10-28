Judge hears arguments over removing injunction 2019 fetal heartbeat bill

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- A Polk County District Court judge heard arguments Friday afternoon on whether to reinstate Iowa's 2018 fetal heartbeat bill. Lawyers for Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds filed a motion to request the district court to lift the injunction.
Reynolds is being represented in the matter by lawyers for the Alliance Defending Freedom.
Currently, abortion in Iowa is legal up to 20 weeks. The Heartbeat Law banned abortions at six weeks, which is the time electric impulses can first be detected in the fetus' cardiac area. Reynolds signed it into law in 2018.
A Polk County district court judge struck down the law, which prohibited the state from enforcing it. The move was based on the Iowa Supreme Court's 2018 ruling, where the court said there was a fundamental right to abortion.
The governor never challenged that ruling, saying she "saw no path to a successful appeal."
On June 17, the Iowa Supreme Court reversed a four-year-old precedent and found there is no fundamental right to abortion. Christopher Schandevel, a lawyer for ADF, argued since the landscape has changed, the district court should lift the injunction on the fetal heartbeat law and allow the six-week ban to take effect.
Schandevel said the district court has the power to dissolve injunctions.
"My clients are asking this court to dissolve the injunction against them in 2019 because now there is no fundamental right to abortion in the state of Iowa's constitution or the U.S. Constitution," Schandevel said. "Now that it is clear that strict scrutiny is no longer the test and now that it is clear that the viability line is no more, faithfully applying Iowa binding law requires the court to reach a different result."
Rita Bettis Austen, ACLU of Iowa Legal Director, represented Planned Parenthood at the hearing. Bettis Austen said there is no precedent in Iowa courts for dissolving an injunction after the procedural deadline.
"This is a draconian and inhumane law that bans abortion at the early stages before many people know that they are pregnant," Bettis Austen said. "Judge Michael Huppert's final ruling from 2019 prohibiting the state from enforcing this law against Iowans closed this case, and the state's efforts to revive it and start enforcing the abortion ban are meritless."
In their opinion this summer, the Iowa Supreme Court said the state constitution should not guarantee a fundamental right to abortion.
The court went from strict scrutiny for abortion laws back to the undue burden test established in the national Planned Parenthood vs. Casey case. However, the court left the question open did not issue a final ruling on what test should be used to uphold abortion law.
Lawyers for Reynolds urged the court to adopt the "rational basis" test, the least burdensome test for any pro-life state government. The U.S. Supreme Court essentially adopted the rational basis test when overturning Roe v. Wade in June.
Bettis Austen said there might be future cases on abortion where parties can argue and establish a legal test for judging abortion laws. However, she said the current fetal heartbeat bill case is closed, and there is no basis for reopening it.
Reproductive rights are a big issue on the ballot this November. A Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll released this past Sunday found Iowans are split on whether or not abortion should be banned when a fetal heartbeat is detected, around six weeks. 49% of Iowans said they disagreed with that, 45% said they agreed, and 7% said they were not sure.
76% of Democrats and 52% of Independents said they disagree with the fetal heartbeat law.
Among Republicans, 70% agree with the bill, while 24% disagree.