Judge grants motion to allow Iowa to pay for experts in Willard Miller trial

FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KWWL) -- The state of Iowa will be paying for experts in the case of one of the teenagers accused of killing a Spanish teacher in 2021.
A judge granted the motion on Wednesday in a virtual hearing for Willard Miller. Miller is one of the teens charged with killing Nohema Graber in Fairfield in November 2021.
Miller's lawyers had asked for the state to pay for experts and depositions. The state initially disagreed because they were worried that the trial would be delayed as a result.
The next hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, March 29 on a motion to exclude evidence.
Jeremy Goodale is the other teen accused in the killing.