Judge denies request to throw out evidence in Fairfield teen's trial

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KWWL) -- A judge has denied the request of Willard Miller to have certain evidence thrown out in the case of the death of a Spanish teacher in 2021.
Miller and Jeremy Goodale are both charged with murder in the death of Fairfield Spanish teacher Nohema Graber.
Last week, Miller's lawyers were in court asking to suppress evidence from interviews that he and Goodale gave to investigators. They also accuse police of lying on search warrant applications.
Miller's trial is scheduled for April 21 in Council Bluffs. Goodale's trial is scheduled for May 15 in Davenport.