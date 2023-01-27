Judge denies motion to delay March trial for Willard Miller

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- A judge has denied a continunance motion from Willard Miller's defense to delay his scheduled March 20, 2023 jury trial date.
Miller, along with Jeremy Goodale, accused of killing their Spanish teacher, Nohema Graber, in November 2021. Both have pled not guilty.
Miller's lawyers argued that they needed more time to put together the case, while the prosecution argued that they have had more than enough time to do so.
In the judge's decision, he said that the two months leading up to trial, plus the time already passed, was an "ample amount of time."
In a filing made on Friday afternoon, the judge ruled, "It would be an astoundingly mythical legal stretch to classify starting this jury trial in approximately two months, which has been scheduled for five months, as an 'injustice'. On the record presented, the Defendant has failed to show good and compelling cause and the Motion to Continue March 20, 2023 Jury Trial is hereby DENIED."