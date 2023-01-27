 Skip to main content
...Band of Moderate to Heavy Snowfall Late Tonight into Saturday...

.A relatively narrow band of moderate to heavy snowfall will
develop late tonight and persist into Saturday over the northern
half of Iowa. Amounts will be heaviest north of Highway 20 with a
quick drop off in amounts on the southern side of the snowfall.
The precipitation is likely to diminish later Saturday and may be
mixed with freezing drizzle at times.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT
TONIGHT TO 9 PM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches.
Areas of blowing snow are also expected on Saturday.

* WHERE...Portions of central into northern Iowa.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 PM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Cold wind chills
as low as 15 below zero could result in hypothermia if
precautions are not taken.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A brief period of freezing drizzle may
follow the heavier snowfall which may prolong travel
difficulties. In addition, snowfall amounts are likely to drop
off quickly within the southern row of counties in the advisory.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Judge denies motion to delay March trial for Willard Miller

  • Updated
Willard Miller

Willard Miller at a hearing on May 6.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- A judge has denied a continunance motion from Willard Miller's defense to delay his scheduled March 20, 2023 jury trial date.

Miller, along with Jeremy Goodale, accused of killing their Spanish teacher, Nohema Graber, in November 2021. Both have pled not guilty.

Miller's lawyers argued that they needed more time to put together the case, while the prosecution argued that they have had more than enough time to do so.

In the judge's decision, he said that the two months leading up to trial, plus the time already passed, was an "ample amount of time."

In a filing made on Friday afternoon, the judge ruled, "It would be an astoundingly mythical legal stretch to classify starting this jury trial in approximately two months, which has been scheduled for five months, as an 'injustice'. On the record presented, the Defendant has failed to show good and compelling cause and the Motion to Continue March 20, 2023 Jury Trial is hereby DENIED."