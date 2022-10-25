Judge denies Aaron Whittle's bond reduction request

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Aaron Whittle was in court on Tuesday in an attempt to get his bond reduced. Whittle is accused of killing his father, Lawrence Whittle, in March.
A judge denied his request on Tuesday, keeping his bond set to $1,000,000. According to a criminal complaint form, Whittle told officials that he shot his father at his home on March 17.
According to court filings, Whittle plans to argue that the shooting was in self-defense.
Whittle's trial is scheduled to begin in February 2023.