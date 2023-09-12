Jonathan McCaffery found guilty in fatal Iowa City crash

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- 17-year-old Jonathan McCaffery has been found guilty of failing to yield before hitting and killing a pedestrian in Iowa City.
A judge issued the ruling on Tuesday morning. McCaffery is the son of Iowa Basketball Coach Fran McCaffery.
On May 22, Iowa City Police responded to a crash involving McCaffery and a National Guardsmen. Corey Hite was severely injured in the crash.
Hite, who was weeks away from retirement, died of his injuries in early June. Hite was posthumously promoted to Master Sergeant.
McCaffery pled not guilty to the misdemeanor citation. His family also released a statement in July saying that the accident was "unavoidable."
The family said, "Investigators have told us that it was an unavoidable accident with no evidence to suggest distracted driving. The pedestrian, who was jogging at the time of the accident, was waved in front of our son’s passing vehicle by the driver of another vehicle.”
Under Iowa code, failing to yield to a pedestrian resulting in a person's death is punishable by either a $1,000 fine, suspension of the driver's license for 180 days, or both.
McCaffery's sentencing hearing has been scheduled for October 13, 2023.