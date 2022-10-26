Jesup man facing charges of child endangerment after two-month-old is put on life support

JESUP, Iowa (KWWL) -- A two-month-old is on life support at an Iowa City hospital after his father put the child in physical danger.
Court records show that Kyle Astleford admitted to shaking and hitting his baby in an interview with Jesup Police.
The alleged abuse happened three or more times between August and October, with at least one of those instances causing serious injury to the child.
The two-month-old was hospitalized on October 11. The injuries were extensive, including a skull fracture, rib fractures, and several other healing fractures.
Medical professionals say the injuries are consistent with abusive head trauma and physical abuse.
The child remains hospitalized on life support - and the prognosis is unclear. Doctors expect he will likely have major developmental delays.