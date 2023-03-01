Jalen Carter, star University of Georgia defensive lineman, facing charges in connection with fatal crash

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa...

Cedar River at Cedar Falls affecting Black Hawk County.

.Moderate to heavy rain fell on a deep primed snowpack leading to
melt and increased runoff. Flows along the Cedar River will continue
increasing as a result and reach critical levels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO EARLY FRIDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Cedar River at Cedar Falls.

* WHEN...From this morning to early Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 90.0 feet, Water covers the north half of Tourist
Park.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 2:45 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 87.6 feet and rising.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this morning to a crest of 89.9 feet just after midnight
tonight. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow
evening.
- Flood stage is 89.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa...

Shell Rock River at Shell Rock affecting Bremer, Butler and Black
Hawk Counties.

.Heavy rain fell on a deep primed snowpack leading to melt and
increased runoff, and subsequent rises in area rivers. Water levels
along the Shell Rock River are near to past crest however.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Shell Rock River at Shell Rock.

* WHEN...Until Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Part of South Lake Street is closed.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 2:45 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 13.1 feet and falling.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 2:45 AM CST Wednesday was 13.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Friday morning and continue falling to 10.3 feet
Tuesday evening.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Jalen Carter, star University of Georgia defensive lineman, facing charges in connection with fatal crash

  • Updated
  • 0
Jalen Carter, star University of Georgia defensive lineman, facing charges in connection with fatal crash

Jalen Carter, here in January, is facing charges in the crash that killed teammate Devin Willock and team employee Chandler LeCroy, according to Athens-Clarke County police.

 Mark J. Rebilas/USA Today Sports/Reuters/FILE

University of Georgia's star defensive lineman Jalen Carter — projected as a top pick in the upcoming NFL draft — is facing charges of reckless driving and racing in connection with a crash that killed teammate Devin Willock and team employee Chandler LeCroy, according to Athens-Clarke County police.

Alcohol is believed to have played a part in the January 15 crash, which came just hours after the team celebrated its second consecutive national championship victory in a parade through campus. Toxicology results show LeCory had a blood alcohol concentration of .197 at the time of crash, more than twice the legal limit in Georgia, according to a police news release.

"The investigation found that Chandler LeCroy, driver of the 2021 Ford Expedition and Jalen Carter, driver of a 2021 Jeep Trackhawk, were operating their vehicles in a manner consistent with racing shortly after leaving the downtown Athens area at about 2:30 AM" on the night of crash, according to the release.

"Alcohol impairment, racing, reckless driving, and speed were significant contributing factors to the crash," the release says.

Carter's mother declined to comment on the charges against her son, citing the ongoing investigation.

CNN has reached out to the University of Georgia for comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.