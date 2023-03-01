Jalen Carter, star University of Georgia defensive lineman, faces charges in connection with fatal crash

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Iowa...

Cedar River at Cedar Falls affecting Black Hawk County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Cedar River at Cedar Falls.

* WHEN...Until Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 89.7 feet, Water covers the road at 1712 and 1118
Cottage Row Road.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 88.6 feet and rising.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
this afternoon to a crest of 89.7 feet just after midnight
tonight. It will then fall below flood stage late Friday
morning.
- Flood stage is 89.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
89.9 feet on 02/24/2017.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa...

Shell Rock River at Shell Rock affecting Butler, Black Hawk and
Bremer Counties.

.Heavy rain will fall on a deep primed snowpack leading to the melt
increasing. Flows in rivers will increase quickly and reach critical
levels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Shell Rock River at Shell Rock.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Water affects South Prairie Street.
At 12.5 feet, Seepage occurs in several basements close to the river.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 12.6 feet and
falling.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM CST Wednesday was 13.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
just after midnight tonight and continue to slowly recede.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
12.6 feet on 03/20/1986.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Jalen Carter, star University of Georgia defensive lineman, faces charges in connection with fatal crash

  • Updated
  • 0
Jalen Carter, star University of Georgia defensive lineman, faces charges in connection with fatal crash

Jalen Carter, here in January, is facing charges in the crash that killed teammate Devin Willock and team employee Chandler LeCroy, according to Athens-Clarke County police.

 Mark J. Rebilas/USA Today Sports/Reuters/FILE

University of Georgia star defensive lineman Jalen Carter — projected as a top pick in the upcoming NFL draft — faces charges of reckless driving and racing in connection with a crash that killed teammate Devin Willock and team employee Chandler LeCroy, Athens-Clarke County police said.

Authorities believe alcohol played a part in the January 15 crash, which came just hours after the Georgia Bulldogs celebrated its second consecutive national championship in a parade through campus.

Toxicology results show LeCroy, who was driving a university vehicle not authorized for use at the time of the crash, had a blood alcohol concentration of .197 at the time of the crash -- more than twice the legal limit in Georgia, police said.

"The investigation found that Chandler LeCroy, driver of the 2021 Ford Expedition and Jalen Carter, driver of a 2021 Jeep Trackhawk, were operating their vehicles in a manner consistent with racing shortly after leaving the downtown Athens area at about 2:30 AM" on the night of the crash, the news release said.

"Alcohol impairment, racing, reckless driving, and speed were significant contributing factors to the crash," police said.

"The evidence demonstrated that both vehicles switched between lanes, drove in the center turn lane, drove in opposite lanes of travel, overtook other motorists, and drove at high rates of speed, in an apparent attempt to outdistance each other."

The vehicle LeCroy was driving was traveling "at about 104 miles per hour" prior to the crash, authorities said.

Willock was ejected from the vehicle and died on the scene. LeCroy died after being taken to a hospital.

Carter tweeted a statement Wednesday afternoon saying, "It is my intention to return to Athens to answer the misdemeanor charges against me and to make certain that the complete and accurate truth is presented. There is no question in my mind that when all of the facts are known that I will be fully exonerated of any criminal wrongdoing."

Georgia head football coach Kirby Smart said the charges announced against Carter are "deeply concerning, especially as we are still struggling to cope with the devastating loss of two beloved members of our community."

"We will continue to cooperate fully with the authorities while supporting these families and assessing what we can learn from this horrible tragedy," Smart said in a written statement.

Carter's mother, Toni Brown, declined to comment about the charges against her son, citing the "ongoing investigation."

But she told CNN that Carter is not working out at the NFL combine -- though that decision was not the result of the racing allegations, Brown said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN's Holly Yan contributed to this report.

Tags

Recommended for you