"It's frightening": Neighbors react after second shooting near Iowa City bar

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL)-- Iowa City Police responded to a shots fired incident on Van Buren near The H Bar Sunday morning, which resulted in a man's death.
The shooting is the second in the area since August. For nearby residents like Conor Wright, the situation is getting scarier each time.
“It’s frightening to hear it, especially when it’s, 5 10 feet away from your place,” Wright said.
He was in his room Sunday, he says he knew what was happening by the sounds he heard.
“I was just up in my room on FaceTime with a couple of my friends and all of the sudden I just heard 'bop bop bop' and I mean it was clear as day to what it was,” Wright added.
To Wright, a University of Iowa student, the situation seems unreal.
"It’s a story you see on a movie or hear about, but not when it actually happens right next to you," he said, adding, “It’s once in a lifetime or at least I hope it will only be once in a lifetime."
But he's also taking a lesson away from the scare.
"Before you live somewhere definitely make sure you know the surrounding area to it. If you have cameras, make sure you put them out, because ours were charging and it would have been nice to have those,” he said, concluding with, “If you have a friend make sure they get home safe, protect your own, you never know what could happen nowadays.”
Iowa City Police have not arrested or named a suspect in either shooting so far. It's undetermined if they are related.