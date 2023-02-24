“It should have been worse than it was": Comments toward Deputy Halverson to be used to argue stronger sentence for shooter

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Comments that Stanley Donahue made to Deputy William Halverson in court will be used to argue for a stronger sentence.
Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks filed a notice of intent Thursday.
Donahue was found guilty on all ten charges related to an armed robbery in 2021, including attempted murder for the shooting of Deputy Halverson. Donahue shot at Halverson several times before fleeing a Casey's in Coggon with stolen cash and cigarettes.
According to the document, Donahue looked at Deputy Halverson and said, “It should have been worse than it was" after the verdict was read in the courtroom Tuesday.
According to the notice of intent, the comments Donahue made toward Halverson will be used to argue for consecutive sentences at his sentencing hearing.
The sentencing hearing is set for May 5, 2023.