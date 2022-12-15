Iowa woman pleads guilty to charges in January 6th Capitol insurrection

IOWA (KWWL) -- An Iowa woman pleaded guilty to charges related to her alleged role in the January 6 Capitol insurrection.
Deborah Sandoval of Des Moines pleaded guilty to entering and remaining in a restricted building. The charge carries a maximum sentence of one year in prison and a $100,000 fine.
Sandoval admitted to entering the Capitol, as well as bragging about her participation on social media.
According to court documents, Sandoval later sent messages to a friend on social media requesting to delete photo evidence of her involvement and other photos of her in Washington D.C. Her sentencing date has not been scheduled.
Her son, Salvador Sandoval Jr., continued with his trial on Wednesday. He faces a total of 12 charges, including six felonies and six misdemeanors.
Prosecutors argue that Salvador assaulted four different officers inside the Capitol.