Iowa to receive $6.17 million in settlement over Google's location tracking practices

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Iowa will receive $6.17 million in part of a $391.5 million national settlement over Google's location tracking practices. This is the largest multistate attorney general privacy settlement in United States history.
Attorney Generals opened the investigation in 2018 following an Associated Press article revealed that Google "records your movements even when you explicitly tell it not to."
Attorney General Tom Miller made the announcement on Monday.
“When consumers make the decision to not share location data on their devices, they should be able to trust that a company will no longer track their every move,” Miller said in a press release.
“That wasn’t the case when it comes to Google’s tracking practices. This settlement makes it clear that companies must be transparent in how they track customers and abide by state and federal privacy laws.”
It was found that Google violated state consumer protection laws by misleading consumers about location tracking services since at least 2014.
Google misled consumers about the scope of the Location History setting, the fact that the Web & App Activity section also collected location data, and the extent to which consumers could limit Google's location tracking in device and account settings.
Google will now be required to:
- Show additional information to users whenever they turn a location-related account setting “on” or “off.”
- Make key information about location tracking unavoidable for users (i.e., not hidden)
- Give users detailed information about the types of location data Google collects and how it’s used at an enhanced “Location Technologies” webpage.
Iowa is joined in the final settlement by Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, and Wisconsin.