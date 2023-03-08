 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Winter Storm Expected Portions of Northern and Central Iowa on
Thursday into Thursday Night...

.There is the potential for a slight shift to the southwest for
the expected area of heavier snowfall. Some minor adjustments have
been made to the watch outline at this time.

A storm is expected to spread precipitation into Iowa toward
daybreak on Thursday. The precipitation is expected to expand
statewide during the day with rain in the far south, rain and
snow mixed in portions of southern and central Iowa and mainly
snow across the north half of the state. Moderate to heavy snow
accumulations are expected in the watch area by Thursday night.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING
THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 7
inches possible. Strong winds may produce blowing snow as
well, reducing visibilities.

* WHERE...Portions of central and northern Iowa.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through late Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

Iowa teen who confessed to killing his parents to be sentenced this summer

Ethan Orton mug

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Ethan Orton will be sentenced in June after pleading guilty to his parents' murders last week.

Orton entered a guilty plea just one day before his trial was set to begin. He was 17 years old when he killed his mother and father in 2021.

Officers say that he admitted to the murders that day on the scene, and once again during his interrogation. Since he was a minor when the murders happened, Orton could get a life sentence with a possibility of a parole.

However, the judge will make the final say on that at his sentencing hearing on June 5.