Iowa teen who confessed to killing his parents to be sentenced this summer

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Ethan Orton will be sentenced in June after pleading guilty to his parents' murders last week.
Orton entered a guilty plea just one day before his trial was set to begin. He was 17 years old when he killed his mother and father in 2021.
Officers say that he admitted to the murders that day on the scene, and once again during his interrogation. Since he was a minor when the murders happened, Orton could get a life sentence with a possibility of a parole.
However, the judge will make the final say on that at his sentencing hearing on June 5.