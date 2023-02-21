 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Significant Winter Storm Wednesday Into Thursday...

.A large storm system will produce hazardous winter travel
conditions across central and northern Iowa. Precipitation will
begin mid-morning Wednesday and continue into Thursday. Heavy
snowfall is likely in far northern Iowa with accumulations pushing
8 inches or more close to the Minnesota and Iowa state border.
Strong winds will further aggravate difficult driving conditions
by producing widespread blowing snow and visibility reductions to
near a quarter mile at times. Mixed precipitation types are more
of a concern to the south in central Iowa with a variety of snow,
freezing rain, and sleet all possible. Ice accretions may approach
or exceed a quarter inch over portions of central and east-
central Iowa.

...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Significant icing expected. Total snow and sleet
accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of one
tenth to three tenths of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 45
mph.

* WHERE...Portions of east-central Iowa

* WHEN...From 9 AM Wednesday to 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra
flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency. Prepare for possible power outages.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Iowa Supreme Court rejects Tyson hearings

Tyson Foods _ New Logo

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Iowa Supreme Court will not hold hearings after Tyson requested its' COVID-19 lawsuits are reviewed on a federal level.

Tyson's petition to the court requested a review on lower court decisions that argued former employees can sue the meat packaging company over COVID-19 related deaths during the pandemic.

The plant was ordered to stay open during the pandemic by Former President Trump.

Earlier, the U.S. Appeals Court ruled that despite the order to stay open, it did not protect the company from being held liable.

Seven former Tyson employees died in Waterloo after contracting the virus in April and May of 2020.