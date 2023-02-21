Iowa Supreme Court rejects Tyson hearings

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Iowa Supreme Court will not hold hearings after Tyson requested its' COVID-19 lawsuits are reviewed on a federal level.
Tyson's petition to the court requested a review on lower court decisions that argued former employees can sue the meat packaging company over COVID-19 related deaths during the pandemic.
The plant was ordered to stay open during the pandemic by Former President Trump.
Earlier, the U.S. Appeals Court ruled that despite the order to stay open, it did not protect the company from being held liable.
Seven former Tyson employees died in Waterloo after contracting the virus in April and May of 2020.