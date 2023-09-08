Iowa suing C6-Zero for over $1.5 million related to site explosion and remediation efforts

MARENGO, Iowa (KWWL) -- The state of Iowa is suing to recover over $1.5M in costs related to December's C6-Zero explosion in Marengo.
The explosion and fire happened at the biofuel facility in December 2022, leaving several people injured. Now, Iowa is suing C6-Zero and owner Howard Brand in the amount of $1,532,600 to recover the costs for damaged equipment and to remediate storm water runoff.
The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reported that 12.9 million gallons of water were discharged from a nearby basin due to presence of chemicals.
According to the lawsuit, the state spent $892,479 to remediate impacts of contaminated runoff, and $640,121 was spent in damaged equipment costs.
A hearing to set a schedule of a trial is slated for October.