Iowa State University Police make arrest in police vehicle vandalism incident during Cy-Hawk game

Cy-Hawk game vandalism suspect
Iowa State University Police Department

AMES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Iowa State University Police have made an arrest after someone allegedly vandalized 15 police patrol vehicles belonging to the Iowa State Patrol and Story County Sheriff's Office.

The vandalism happened during the Cy-Hawk game at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on September 9. Investigators shared a picture on social media that helped garner tips.

25-year-old Giada Morresi of Des Moines faces 8 counts of first-degree criminal mischief and 7 counts of second-degree criminal mischief.

The charges for each count range from $1,500 to $10,000 per count.

