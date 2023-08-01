Iowa State Quarterback Hunter Dekkers charged with illegal sports betting

AMES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Iowa State Quarterback Hunter Dekkers has been charged with tampering records relating to sports gambling.
Dekkers has been accused of betting on several Iowa State athletic events. The Story County Attorney's Office filed a criminal complaint alleging that Dekkers placed bets while under the age of 21 by using a proxy account under the name of another individual. Gambling under the age of 21 is illegal.
Dekkers is accused of placing 26 wagers on Cyclone sporting events, including the 2021 game against Oklahoma State when he was a backup. In total, he made 366 online sports wagers totaling more than $2,799. 297 of the wagers were made while he was under the age of 21.
He started all 12 games at quarterback for Iowa State in 2022, and according to NCAA guidelines, he could face permanent loss of eligibility for betting on his own games. He could also lose eligibility for betting games at his own school.