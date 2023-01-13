Iowa man facing homicide charges for OWI crash that killed his 18-year-old son

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- An Iowa man is facing multiple charges, including vehicular homicide, for a 2022 OWI-related crash that killed his 18-year-old son.
A traffic stop was attempted on September 26, 2022 by a Chickasaw County Deputy Sheriff. Despite audible and visual signs for the vehicle to pull over, the vehicle, driven by 38-year-old Curtis Allen Williams, initiated a vehicle pursuit.
The pursuit reached speeds over 105 mph. Williams failed to turn around a curve, causing the vehicle to roll into the ditch. His 18 year-old son, Jaxon, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Williams was transported to a hospital to be treated for injuries sustained in the crash.
After a several months-long investigation, Williams was arrested and charged with the following:
- Homicide by vehicle while operating under the influence
- Eluding while operating under the influence
- Driving while license revoked
- Reckless driving
- Operating a non-registered vehicle
- Improper rear lamps
- Failure to maintain control
- Speeding 21 or over in a 55 mph zone
Williams was arrested on warrants on January 3 and made his initial court appearance on January 4. He is being held on a $32,000 cash-only bond.