Iowa man arrested on several warrants

IOWA (KWWL) -- An Eastern Iowa man involved in a fatal crash that killed his 18-year-old son in September, who was wanted on several arrest warrants, has been taken into custody.
Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers offered a reward last week for Curtis Williams' whereabouts.
Williams allegedly led Chickasaw County Sheriff's on a high-speed chase back in September. The chase resulted in a crash near New Hampton that killed his 18-year-old son, Jaxon Williams.
No charges were filed, though Williams had two outstanding warrants in other counties.
Williams is wanted on a Fayette County parole violation after not reporting that crash in Chickasaw County to his parole officer. He also did not get permission to leave the county to begin with.
He also had a warrant in Winneshiek County after not reporting to an OWI court appearance.
Williams was arrested this week and booked in Kensett, north of Mason City.