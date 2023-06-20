Iowa Falls man arrested in Arizona on murder charges returns to Iowa

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- An Iowa Falls man accused of murder in Eldora is back in Iowa after escaping to Arizona last month.
Nathan Bahr has been charged with first-degree murder for the death of Desiree Folsom on May 26. Bahr was booked into the Hardin County Jail this week.
Bahr and Folsom shared two children together. Court documents say that a Hardin County judge had granted Folsom a restraining order against Bahr a week before she was killed.
Bahr was found in Gilbert, Arizona three days after the murder.