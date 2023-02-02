 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Bitter Cold Temperatures Return Tonight and Early Friday...

.Lows tonight will once again dip below zero tonight as a cold
front brings stronger winds and another round of bitter cold
temperatures. The cold spell won't last long, but wind chills in
the teens and 20s below zero will be common over much of central
and northern Iowa for the Friday morning trip to school and work.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO 9 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills from 20 to 30
below zero will be common.

* WHERE...Much of the northern half of Iowa.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Iowa dog breeder charged with animal neglect

  • Updated
  • 0

Click here for updates on this story

    APPANOOSE COUNTY, Iowa (KCCI) -- A southern Iowa dog breeder now faces several counts of animal abuse and neglect.

Henry Sommers owns "Happy Puppys" in Appanoose County, where sheriff's deputies say four dogs were rescued from deplorable conditions.

Right now, the animals are being cared for by a local shelter.

Records from the U.S. Department of Agriculture show Sommers had already racked up several violations.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.