Iowa DNR investigating illegal dumping of 13 coyote carcasses in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Iowa DNR is seeking information about the illegal dumping of 13 coyote carcasses in Johnson County.
WARNING: The image is graphic in nature and may be disturbing to some viewers.
According to a Facebook post from the Johnson County Sheriff's Office, the carcasses were discovered on Saturday, March 25. They were found on Eagle Avenue SW, north of Rohret Road.
They say that Iowa's wanton waste law requires that the "sable portion of game or fur bearing animals be removed from the field." It's also unlawful to dispose of carcasses in a road ditch.
Those who have information on the illegal dumping can contact Conservation Officer Erika Billerbeck at (319) 330-9710.