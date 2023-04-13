Iowa DNR denies C6-Zero's extension request to comply with cleanup efforts

MARENGO, Iowa (KWWL) -- C6-Zero's extension request to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources to comply with cleanup efforts in the aftermath of a facility explosion in December has been denied. In a seven page document, the DNR cited several delays and missed deadlines by C6-Zero as grounds for the denied extension.
On March 31, the DNR received a request from C6-Zero to extend compliance dates. In that request, C6-Zero requested the following:
- Establish the recommence excavation date to April 17
- Extend date of completion for excavation efforts to April 21, from an original March 18 deadline
- To extend the completion of a Site Assessment Plan (SAP) to June 21 from an original April 1 deadline
Due to several missed deadlines by C6-Zero, the DNR denied the extensions of all of the above.
In a new report from the DNR, they list several of the missed deadlines from the company in their ongoing cleanup efforts after an explosion injured several people at the Marengo facility.
In the report, C6-Zero and owner Howard Brand failed to meet the following deadlines.
- The December 30, 2022 deadline to submit an SAP for the cleanup efforts was not sent in time.
- The DNR's emergency order required items in the SAP to be completed by January 29, 45 days after the explosion. C6-Zero did not complete these in time.
- On February 6, a consent order was filed in an Iowa District Court, requiring C6-Zero to pay a sum of $333,580 to EcoSource for assessment and remediation efforts. The payment was due on by February 9, but C6-Zero failed to pay in time.
- The Consent Order required items in the SAP to be completed by February 17, and that an additional Remedial Action Plan was to be submitted by March 3. Neither were completed by the respective deadlines.
- The Consent Order also required C6-Zero to provide a comprehensive list of known chemicals at the facility to the DNR by February 17. C6-Zero missed that deadline.
- Other items in the SAP were to be completed by March 31. The requirements, including groundwater monitoring, PFAS sampling, disposal of tank waste and contaminated soil, were not completed by the deadline.
The DNR says that they took action to remediate a considerable amount of water from the basin and diverted it to avoid flooding in Marengo.
Tetrasolve/Rain for Rent was able to treat the water for man-made chemicals and discharged 12.9 million gallons of water from the basin. The DNR says that there is "residual water mixed with sediment that cannot be pumped and treated with the method used for the 12.9 million gallons."
The DNR says that the remediation of the leftover residual water in the detention basin will be C6-Zero's responsibility.
You can read the full report from the DNR above.