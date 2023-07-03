Iowa DCI seeking shooting suspect's arrest

CLINTON, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) and the Clinton Police Department are seeking the arrest of a suspect in two recent shootings.
According to a press release, the Clinton Police were called to MercyOne Hospital for a shooting around 8:34 p.m. on Sunday night. An adult man was found with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
Then at 12:42 a.m. Monday morning, police were called back to MercyOne for another shooting incident. An adult woman was found with several gunshot wounds. Both victims in each shooting are familiar with the suspect in the shooting.
The shooting suspect has been identified as 39-year-old Randy Allen Jackson. Evidence collected in the two shootings indicated that Jackson may have been involved.
An active arrest warrant has been issued for Jackson on attempted murder charges. Jackson is not in custody of police and should be considered armed and dangerous.
Those that have information on Jackson’s whereabouts are asked to call the Clinton Police Department at 563.243.1458.