Iowa DCI investigating officer-involved shooting death in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting death that happened in Franklin County on Tuesday night.
Franklin County Sheriff's Office Deputies responded to the 11000 block of Gilman Street in Sheffield for a call of a domestic dispute. They were called around 9:42 p.m.
Upon arrival, officers found a man brandishing a gun at a vehicle and at them. The officers ordered the man to put down the gun, but refused. As a result, a Deputy shot the man one time.
Medical services arrived to the scene, but the man died of his injuries. No officers were injured.
The Iowa DCI and Iowa State Patrol are investigating the incident.