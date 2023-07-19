Iowa DCI investigating fatal Davenport apartment collapse

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating the fatal Davenport apartment collapse that killed three people in late May.
Authorities have launched the investigation because they have reason to believe that a crime may have occurred before the building collapsed.
The DCI says that they are investigating to see if there was any negligence on behalf of owner Andrew Wold or the city of Davenport that led to the collapse. They're also investigating to see if there was any criminal activity related to the incident.
A number of lawsuits against Wold and the city of Davenport have been filed in the months since the collapse.