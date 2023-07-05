Iowa City Police seeking public's help in shooting investigation

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Iowa City Police are seeking the public's assistance in a shooting investigation that began on Sunday.
Police responded to Mile Marker 93 on southbound Highway 218 around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday on a report of a man suffering from a gunshot wound on the side of the road.
The man was transported to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Police have identified a black Nissan Altima that they believe was connected to the shooting. Police are asking for anyone with information on the vehicle or owner to come forward.
Detective Alec Fjelstul can be reached at 319-356-5275.