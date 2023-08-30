Iowa City Police seeking public assistance in two assault investigations

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Iowa City Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying suspects in two separate assault investigations. The assaults both occurred on Sunday, August 27.
The first assault occurred at 12:31 a.m. in the Pedestrian Mall at 125 S. Dubuque St (Pictured Right.) A man was knocked unconscious by another individual. He was hospitalized for his injuries.
The second assault occurred at 2:09 a.m. in the alley of the 100 Block of South Clinton Street (Pictured Left.) A man was assaulted by another individual, who was also hospitalized for his injuries.
Those that have information are asked to contact Detective Trai Bunch at TBunch@iowa-city.org.