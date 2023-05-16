 Skip to main content
Iowa City Police make arrest in downtown shooting

Alexander O. Voudhivong

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Iowa City Police have made an arrest in Saturday's shooting that left one person injured.

The shooting happened in the 300 Block of Iowa Avenue.

Police have arrested 22-year-old Alexander O. Voudhivong of Iowa City. He is being charged with:

  • Willful injury causing serious injury
  • Reckless use of a firearm
  • Intimidation with a dangerous weapon
  • Going armed with intent
  • 4th degree criminal mischief
  • Assault while participating in a felony

Police say that the shooting remains under investigation.