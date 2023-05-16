Iowa City Police make arrest in downtown shooting

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Iowa City Police have made an arrest in Saturday's shooting that left one person injured.
The shooting happened in the 300 Block of Iowa Avenue.
Police have arrested 22-year-old Alexander O. Voudhivong of Iowa City. He is being charged with:
- Willful injury causing serious injury
- Reckless use of a firearm
- Intimidation with a dangerous weapon
- Going armed with intent
- 4th degree criminal mischief
- Assault while participating in a felony
Police say that the shooting remains under investigation.