Iowa City Police make another arrest in stabbing investigation

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Iowa City Police have made an additional arrest in connection to last week's stabbing incident in the 300 Block of South Gilbert Street.
20-year-old Antonio D. Montelongo is facing riot charges related to the May 6 incident where three people were stabbed. All three stabbing victims are expected to recover.
Police also arrested and charged Victor A. Torres Molina and Lake M. Newton this week. A minor is also facing charges related to the incident.
Molina is facing riot and assault charges while Newton faces riot and willful injury charges.