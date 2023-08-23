Iowa City Police investigating stabbing incident

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Iowa City Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred Tuesday at the Mercy Hospital parking ramp.
Police say that they responded to Mercy Hospital at 500 E. Market St. for a report of a stabbing around 3:35 p.m.
Officers learned that the stabbing victim was walking to his car when a man approached behind him demanding for his wallet, holding him at knifepoint. When the victim turned around, he was stabbed multiple times before the man fled the area.
The victim was able to walk to the hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Police describe the suspect as "5'10", middle aged, dark haired, white man with a slender build and wearing a dark blue shirt."
Those that have information can contact the Iowa City Police Department at 319-356-5275. Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.