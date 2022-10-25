Iowa City Police investigating multiple convenience store robberies

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Iowa City Police Department is investigating two recent convenience store robberies.
According to a press release, the first robbery took place on Friday, October 21 at 8:27 p.m. at BP, 2221 Rochester Avenue. A suspect robbed the business at gunpoint and left.
The next convenience store robbery took place on Monday, October 24 at 8:36 p.m. at Kirkwood Liquor & Tobacco. The 300 Kirkwood Avenue store was also robbed at gunpoint, with the suspect leaving the scene.
Iowa City Police are still investigating both robberies.
Convenience store employees are being asked to remain vigilant. Anyone that sees something suspicious should call the ICPD at 319-356-5275.