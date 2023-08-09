Iowa City Police investigating fatal crash

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Iowa City Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened on Monday, resulting in a woman from Wellman dying from injuries sustained in the crash. One other person was injured, and another received a citation.
On Monday, August 7 around 1:00 p.m., police responded to the intersection of Highway 6 East and Boyrum Street for a multi-vehicle crash.
Investigation revealed that 30-year-old Kristina Pearson of Wellman was driving north on Boyrum Street when her vehicle was hit by a truck traveling eastbound on Highway 6.
The truck was driven by 24-year-old Drake Brezina of Riverside. The impact of his truck caused Pearson's vehicle to crash into another vehicle.
Pearson and a passenger in her vehicle were transported to an area hospital. Pearson died of her injuries later that day, and the passenger remains in critical condition.
Brezina was cited for a red light violation. The crash remains under investigation and additional charges are possible according to police.