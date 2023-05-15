Iowa City Police increasing staffing for summer months

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Iowa City Police are increasing their staffing amid recent violence in order to keep the downtown area safer this summer.
The Iowa City Police Department has adjusted their staffing, anticipating that more people will be out to enjoy the warm weather over the next few months.
Last weekend, police say that someone was shot several times near the parking ramp at the intersection of Iowa Avenue and Gilbert Street. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Just a week earlier, several people were stabbed in the 300 block of South Gilbert Street.
KWWL spoke with the Iowa City Police Chief, Duston Liston, who said that with the recent staffing adjustment, officers responded to that shooting within a few minutes.
No arrests have been made, and police are still investigating the shooting. Chief Liston says traditionally that the summer months are the busiest for the department.