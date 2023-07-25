Iowa City Police charge Coralville man in July 4th shooting

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Iowa City Police have made an arrest in a July 4 shooting that left one person injured.
Police charged 37-year-old Devwon A. Bledsoe of Coralville for the shooting that took place in 2600 Block of Westwinds Drive in the early hours of July 4 in Iowa City.
One person received multiple gunshot wounds, but was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Bledsoe is charged with:
- Attempted murder
- Going armed with intent
- Willful injury causing serious injury