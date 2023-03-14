Iowa City Police arrest man for allegedly beating person with a baseball bat; spitting on officer

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Iowa City Police have charged a man for allegedly beating a person with a baseball bat, and for spitting on an officer while being arrested for being publicly intoxicated.
Mark Staley is facing several charges. They include:
- Willful injury
- Going armed with intent
- Assault on a peace officer
The separate incidents took place late Sunday into Monday morning. One person was hospitalized for injuries to their head, face and legs from the attack.
According to a criminal complaint, Staley denied ever having the baseball bat to police. However, cameras caught him leaving the victim's apartment with the bat.
Staley hid the bat in his closet and continued to deny that he had it in his possession.
Police were called again later to Cross Park Place for a report of Staley screaming and keeping residents awake around 3:00 a.m.
Upon arrival, police found Staley with a half-drank bottle of whiskey in his hands.
When Staley became confrontational with police, he was told that he was under arrest for public intoxication. Police had to use pepper spray to subdue him after resisting arrest.
As he was being placed in an ambulance cot, Staley spit in the officer's face.