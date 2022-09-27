Iowa City man sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for meth conspiracy

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- An Iowa City man has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison following his plea to meth charges that resulted in a man's death.
50-year-old Eric Jonathan Hojka was sentenced to 240 months in prison after pleading guilty to charges of conspiracy to distribute at least 50 grams of meth, or distributing a mixture of substances that contained methamphetamine - resulting in death.
Court documents detail that first responders arrived to Hojka's Iowa City apartment over a report of an unconscious man. Paramedics failed to revive the man, pronouncing him dead at the scene.
Upon investigation, authorities learned that the man ingested methamphetamine from Hojka, ultimately dying of methamphetamine intoxication.
Hojka had been obtaining large amounts of methamphetamine over the span of several months. He had also been distributing it.
Hojka's sentencing was announced by United States Attorney Richard D. Westphal. The Iowa City Police Department and the Iowa State Medical Examiner's Office also assisted in the case.