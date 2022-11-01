Iowa City man sentenced 22 years for human trafficking

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) - An Iowa City man and Zambia native Kachimbe "Kash" Mukanzu, was sentenced to 22 years in federal prison on Oct. 26 for Conspiracy to Engage in Sex Trafficking by Force, Fraud, Coercion and Felon in Possession of a Firearm. He was also ordered to serve five years supervised release.
Court documents say Mukanzu recruited several young women and sexually exploited them through force, fraud and coercion.
He helped post ads through the site Backpage and numerous other sites, setting up profiles for the victims and advertising sex acts for money.
According to the US Dept. of Justice, Mukanzu would glamorize the lifestyle, luring victims into performing sex acts and then profit from it. Mukanzu also gave the victims drugs to work around the clock.
In 2018, Mukanzu drove victims to different states for sex trafficking. Mukanzu eventually plead guilty on Feb. 4, 2022.
Anyone with information about human trafficking should call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888. If you would like to learn more about human trafficking, please visit Human Trafficking (justice.gov).