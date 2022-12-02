 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to around 50
mph.

* WHERE...All of central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects
including holiday decorations. Tree limbs could be blown down
and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow showers are moving through north
central Iowa this evening and will cause brief, significant
reduction of visibility in some places. A dusting of snow
accumulation is possible and may cause slick spots on roads.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Iowa City man accused of killing his wife sentenced to 50 years in prison

  • Updated
  • 0

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- An Iowa City man accused of killing his wife in 2019 has now been sentenced to serve 50 years in prison.

Roy Browning Jr. was charged with first-degree-murder. His wife JoEllen was stabbed to death in their Iowa City home in 2019.

It was an emotional day as her family read victim impact statements in court. JoEllen's daughter, Elizabeth Browning Adrianse, was particularly emotional.

Adrianse said, “My mom JoEllen was a strong, driven and beautiful woman who loved her family above all else. She was the glue that held us together. She was a real life wonder woman. Proud and confident.”

Before he was sentenced, Browning entered an Alford plea in October. The plea maintains he is innocent, but acknowledges enough evidence that he would still be convicted in court.