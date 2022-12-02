Iowa City man accused of killing his wife sentenced to 50 years in prison

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- An Iowa City man accused of killing his wife in 2019 has now been sentenced to serve 50 years in prison.
Roy Browning Jr. was charged with first-degree-murder. His wife JoEllen was stabbed to death in their Iowa City home in 2019.
It was an emotional day as her family read victim impact statements in court. JoEllen's daughter, Elizabeth Browning Adrianse, was particularly emotional.
Adrianse said, “My mom JoEllen was a strong, driven and beautiful woman who loved her family above all else. She was the glue that held us together. She was a real life wonder woman. Proud and confident.”
Before he was sentenced, Browning entered an Alford plea in October. The plea maintains he is innocent, but acknowledges enough evidence that he would still be convicted in court.