Iowa City man accused of killing his wife expected to take plea deal

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- A man accused of killing his wife of more than 40 years is expected to take a plea deal this week.
Roy Browning Jr. has been in custody since 2019. According to court documents, he is set to enter a plea agreement at a hearing on Wednesday, but the specific charges have not yet been filed.
Browning allegedly killed his wife of 42 years, JoEllen Browning, in their Iowa City home in 2019. Court documents show that financial struggles between the couple led up to the murder.
Browning is expected to go to trial in November.