Iowa City Animal Control looking into dog bite report

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Iowa City Animal Services is investigating a report of a dog bite. The report says an individual was bit around 5:50 p.m., Wednesday, October 5, on the corner of South Governor and East Burlington streets.
The report says the dog was a medium sized hunting dog that was accompanied by a couple that witnesses described as in their early thirties.
Animal Services officials are looking to locate the owner of the dog for information regarding its rabies vaccination history. If anyone has information about the identity of the owner, they are encouraging to contact Iowa City Animal Services directly at 319-356-5295 or the Iowa City Police Department at 319-356-5275.