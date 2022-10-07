 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected.

* WHERE...All of central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill sensitive
vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Iowa City Animal Control looking into dog bite report

  • Updated
  • 0
Dog Bite No Credit
By Kyle Konigsmark

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Iowa City Animal Services is investigating a report of a dog bite. The report says an individual was bit around 5:50 p.m., Wednesday, October 5, on the corner of South Governor and East Burlington streets. 

The report says the dog was a medium sized hunting dog that was accompanied by a couple that witnesses described as in their early thirties. 

Animal Services officials are looking to locate the owner of the dog for information regarding its rabies vaccination history. If anyone has information about the identity of the owner, they are encouraging to contact Iowa City Animal Services directly at 319-356-5295 or the Iowa City Police Department at 319-356-5275.