Iowa Auditor Sand opposes UI settlement until AD Barta "no longer employed"

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Iowa Auditor of State Rob Sand says he will not support using taxpayer money to fund a proposed settlement between the University of Iowa and former Hawkeye football players.
The University of Iowa is requesting $4.2 million from the State Appeal Board in order to settle the discrimination case, which would include $2 million from the state's general fund.
The lawsuit was filed by twelve black University of Iowa football players in November 2020. This is the fourth discrimination lawsuit against the school's athletic department in the last nine years.
Auditor Sand responded saying that he would vote against taxpayer funds being used in the lawsuit unless Director Gary Barta is "no longer employed" by the school's athletic department.
In a statement, Sand said, "Under Gary Barta’s leadership at the University of Iowa Athletics Department, we’ve had Peter Gray scandal plus three instances of discrimination totaling nearly $7 million in damages (setting aside other suits). After the largest settlement, Barta asserted no wrong was done. Now we have a new matter for $4 million more, and for the first time they want part paid from the taxpayers’ General Fund, even though they now collect tens of millions annually thru the Big Ten TV deal."
Sand continued, "Enough is enough. Clear personal accountability is necessary. I will not support taxpayers funding this settlement unless Gary Barta is no longer employed at the University and forfeits any severance or similar pay. I encourage you to join me. Real accountability will help prevent discrimination, protecting both taxpayers and future victims."
