Iowa Attorney General's Office finds Des Moines officer-involved shooting justified

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- After a review by the Iowa Attorney General's office, a fatal officer-involved shooting of an armed 16-year-old in Des Moines has been found justified.
According to the office, the officers "acted with legal justification" and that no criminal charges were warranted.
On December 26, 2022, at around 12:30 in the morning, officers were dispatched to an apartment at 400 E. McKinley Ave. Officers found an armed 16-year-old inside the apartment who had pointed a gun at his stepfather.
De-escalation efforts were attempted by the officers and family members. After around 70 pleas to stand down, officers fatally shot the armed minor 14 times after pointing a handgun in their direction.
Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird said, "“In this particular case, four Des Moines police officers entered the scene knowing a perpetrator was armed. After refusing to comply with the officers’ requests to put the weapon down, they were forced to act, protecting themselves and those around them.”
The full report can be read here.