Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Moderate to Heavy Snow along with Mixed Precipitation Today
through Thursday Morning...

.A wintry mix of snow, freezing rain and some rain will spread
northward across much of southern and central Iowa by this
afternoon, becoming all snow across northern Iowa. Snowfall rates
of 1 to 2 inches per hour at times are expected at times from
early this evening and on through the evening, mainly across
central and northern Iowa. A light glazing of ice is also possible
especially over the south tonight as freezing drizzle becomes
possible. Some minor blowing snow may occur with wind gusts in the
20 to 25 mph range but it is not expected to be a significant
impact with this event. The snow will gradually end from southwest
to northeast on Thursday.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of 2 to 5 inches and ice accumulations less than one tenth of
an inch.

* WHERE...Portions of central and east-central Iowa.

* WHEN...From noon Today to 9 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute today and the
morning commute on Thursday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Iowa Attorney General's Office finds Des Moines officer-involved shooting justified

  Updated
Des Moines Police
By Olivia Schmitt

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- After a review by the Iowa Attorney General's office, a fatal officer-involved shooting of an armed 16-year-old in Des Moines has been found justified.

According to the office, the officers "acted with legal justification" and that no criminal charges were warranted.

On December 26, 2022, at around 12:30 in the morning, officers were dispatched to an apartment at 400 E. McKinley Ave. Officers found an armed 16-year-old inside the apartment who had pointed a gun at his stepfather.

De-escalation efforts were attempted by the officers and family members. After around 70 pleas to stand down, officers fatally shot the armed minor 14 times after pointing a handgun in their direction. 

Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird said, "“In this particular case, four Des Moines police officers entered the scene knowing a perpetrator was armed. After refusing to comply with the officers’ requests to put the weapon down, they were forced to act, protecting themselves and those around them.” 

The full report can be read here.