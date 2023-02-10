Iowa Attorney General sues ATF over federal gun rule

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Iowa has joined 24 other states taking aim at the bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in a lawsuit over a federal gun rule.
The lawsuit stems over a new federal rule requiring gun owners to register guns with attached pistol braces, or face charges if they don't do so. The registration fee per firearm will cost $200.
Pistol braces were designed to allow people to fire a gun one-handed.
The rule went into effect on January 31, but gun owners have until May 31 to register.
Currently, if gun owners fail to register, they could be charged with a felony punishable up to 10 years in prison, face a fine, or have to forfeit the firearm.
In a statement, Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird says that the rule is an example of "federal overreach."